The “Shirley Temple King” visits Ellen and critiques a few chefs on their Shirley skills

The “Shirley Temple King” visits Ellen and critiques a few chefs on their Shirley skills

Posted by: KS95 February 10, 2020 2 Views

When you’re a kid, Shirley Temples are like gold! It’s the ultimate (and simplest) mocktail out there. And while we may all claim to know what it takes to make a great “Shirley Temple,” none of us have stepped up to claim the title of “Shirley Temple King” … or Queen.

Enter, 6-year-old Leo Kelly! He has declared himself the “Shirley Temple King” and Ellen DeGeneres decided to bring him on the show and put his tasting skills to the test.

Watch the video below:

Ellen welcomed 6-year-old Leo Kelly, also known as the viral “Shirley Temple King.” He chatted with Ellen about why he loves Shirley Temples, and how he rates the drinks on a 1 to 9.5 scale. Plus, three famous chefs – Curtis Stone, Susan Feniger, and Cat Cora – made their own versions of the Shirley Temple… and Leo didn’t hold back when rating them!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only