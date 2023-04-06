‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ has super $66 million debut

Universal

Sure, some fans may have quibbled about Chris Pratt‘s and Charlie Day‘s lack of a stereotypical Italian accent as Mario and Luigi, but that apparently didn’t keep them away from The Super Mario Bros. Movie on its opening day Wednesday.

According to Deadline, the animated movie raked in $66.4 million so far, including $34.7 million overseas, setting a number of foreign box office records in the process.

What’s more, while the critics haven’t been too kind, with a 54% on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the Audience Score is a stand-out 96%.

With the Easter holiday ahead, the trade estimates the movie, which also features the voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, and Keegan-Michael Key could make upwards of $141 million in its opening weekend alone.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.