The Top 5 Earth Day Tracks: From Political Warnings to Celebrating Natural Beauty

Each year on April 22nd, Earth Day celebrates the modern environmental movement. This movement has been slowly gaining traction over the past 75 years as humans around the world begin to experience the effects of climate change, an increasingly hotter planet, the food and farming industry, globalization and a laundry list of other topics that have the potential to drastically alter human life on earth over the coming 100 years. Given such a strong topic, it’s unsurprising to have heard so many songs about the earth ranging from political songs calling for government action to simple songs about the beauty of a river. The best Earth Day songs, then, reflect not only the ways in which our planet has changed over the years, but also the ways in which we have expressed concern over its survival. We’ve gathered our top 5 #EarthDay songs for you to dive into today.

1. U2 – Indian Summer Sky

Bono has long expressed his desire to save our planet, and “Indian Summer Sky” is the amalgamation of those feelings. The song is about a desire to return to a more organic world. Bono said he wanted to convey “a sense of spirit trapped in a concrete jungle”. A feeling that is likely intensely felt when writing out of New York City. U2 has historically been involved in a number of environmental efforts including the compilation album Alternative NRG – recorded live in a solar-powered facility to raise funds for Greenpeace.

2. The Beach Boys – Don’t Go Near The Water

Mike Love, a co-writer with Al Jardine on a different song by the same name, said he hated peoples ignorance and that it causes people to “violate the laws of nature”. The pair were encouraged to write an environmental song for The Beach Boys and the result was this anti-pollution plea that opened the 1971 album, Surf’s Up.