The Top 5 New Foods To Try at The Minnesota State Fair in 2021

We’ve got you covered.🙌

We are beyond excited to return to the Minnesota State Fair this year! After a year of staying indoors throughout most of 2020, it will feel amazing to connect with all of our Twin Cities community around the fair. Although the global pandemic is not over, your favorite personalities from KS95 will be at the fair and will be up to their usual antics! While we will be following the fairs guidelines regarding COVID-19, it won’t stop the fun from happening starting on 8/26!

Check out KS95’s list of the top 5 new foods you NEED to try at the #MNStateFair this year. From boozy pastries to fried chicken waffles, we got you covered (In condiments).

1. Blue Raspberry Blitzed

Created by Sara’s Tipsy Pies’, These boozy pies are traditionally made and packed with various berries infused with UV Blue Vodka. YUM.🥂

2. Cucumber Jalapeño Limeade

Made by the Farmers Union Coffee Shop, this limeade is made with cucumbers and jalapeño syrup.

3. La Floretta

Coming out of the kitchen at Mancini’s Al Fresco, these roasted cauliflower florets are seasoned with herbs and spices with an accompanying Calabrian sweet chili sauce.

4. Nordic Waffles

From the kitchens of Nordic Waffles comes two amazing looking sandwiches. The first: a southern fried chicken and cheesy macaroni waffle with a drizzle of honey. The second: an ice cream cookie sandwich with kettle corn and chocolate drizzle. WOW.

5. Sidecar Sandwich

Last, but certainly not least, comes a mouthwatering sandwich from The Hideaway Speakeasy. It includes cognac-infused bacon lathered in Cointreau and citrus marmalade. This sits atop a bed of melted havarti, gouda and aged cheddar all on sourdough toast.

Did we miss something that caught your eye? Let us know on social media!