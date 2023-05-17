‘The Voice’ finale to feature Lewis Capaldi and CeeLo Green performances, return of former coaches

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice is pulling out all the stops for its two-night season finale on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

In addition to an already announced performance by Maroon 5, Lewis Capaldi and former coach CeeLo Green will both perform, as will Alex Newell, star of the Broadway show Shucked.

In addition, Diplo and Lily Rose will perform their song “Sad in the Summer,” while Toosii will perform his top 10 hit “Favorite Song.” Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Blake Shelton and Chance the Rapper will all perform with their final artists.

And speaking of coaches, most of the show’s former ones will appear to say goodbye to Blake Shelton, who’s leaving the show. There will be appearances from Camila Cabello, Usher, Pharrell Williams, John Legend and Nick Jonas, plus Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani. Jennifer Hudson and Dolly Parton round out the guest list.

The five finalists on The Voice are Gina Miles, Noivas, D. Smooth, Sorelle and Grace West.

Monday’s show airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT; Tuesday’s episode airs at 9 p.m. ET.

