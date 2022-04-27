The Wanted re-release “Gold Forever” in memory of Tom Parker

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Wanted has honored their late band member Tom Parker, who lost his battle with brain cancer last month at age 33.

The “Glad You Came” hitmakers re-released their single “Gold Forever” in his memory after Parker’s family initially requested they play at his memorial. The band re-tooled the single specifically for the event, renaming it “Gold Forever (For Tom)” and shared it with their fans after the service.

The Wanted said the reaction was so strong and heartfelt from those who listened, so they decided to release it as a single. The British singers hope the track will help keep Tom’s memory alive while giving fans one last memory of him.

The band, in tandem with Island Records and the song’s writers and producers, will donate proceeds from the song to the U.K.-based initiative The Brain Tumour Charity. Its mission is to fund research and raise awareness on brain tumors while providing support to those struggling with the ailment.

As previously reported, Parker was diagnosed in October 2020 with an inoperable glioblastoma, a stage four brain tumor, after experiencing seizures. “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way,” he said on Instagram at the time. His wife, Kelsey, confirmed his passing on March 30.

Parker and The Wanted achieved fame in 2012 with their hits “Glad You Came” and “Chasing the Sun.” He leaves behind his wife as well as his two-year-old daughter, Aurelia, and one-year-old son, Bodhi.

