The Weeknd and Ariana Grande releasing “Save Your Tears” remix

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd teased another collaboration earlier in the week, and now it’s confirmed.

Ari will be joining The Weeknd on a remix of his song “Save Your Tears,” dropping Thursday at 9 p.m. PT/Friday at midnight ET. The track is available to presave now.

Both Ariana and The Weeknd posted the cover art for the remix announcing its arrival. The red-tinted artwork features a close-up cartoon image of The Weeknd, with Ariana’s reflection visible in his glasses.

The two have collaborated twice before this: on the 2014 song “Love Me Harder” and on the track “off the table,” from Ariana’s 2020 album, positions.

