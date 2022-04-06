The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replacing Kanye West at Coachella

Weeknd: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp; SHM: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will fill the Coachella headliner hole left by Kanye West‘s cancellation. They now join fellow headliners Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

The music festival unveiled its adjusted lineup on Wednesday, with The Weeknd and SHM taking over Ye’s Sunday slots on April 17 and April 24.

In addition, the “Blinding Lights” singer will be appearing on the same nights as his upcoming tour buddy, Doja Cat, which now gives fans a taste of what’s to come when they hit the road together later this year.

The Weeknd previously collaborated with SHM on “Moth to a Flame” and also co-wrote two tracks with them on his newly released Dawn FM album.

Fans have taken to The Weeknd’s socials, asking him to play “Hurricane,” the Grammy-winning track he collaborated on with Kanye.

Ye exited Coachella on Monday, which is the latest in a string of cancelled performances. Previously, he was barred from performing at Sunday night’s Grammys after he dissed host Trevor Noah and others in a social media post.

Ye originally signed on to take over for Travis Scott, who bowed out of Coachella following the Astroworld tragedy in November, but that announcement was criticized from the start. Fans launched a Change.org petition demanding Ye be pulled from Coachella because of his actions toward estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

