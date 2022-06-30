The Weeknd announces the acts replacing Doja Cat as his tour openers

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW

After Doja Cat bowed out as the opener for the After Hours Till Dawn tour, The Weeknd revealed her replacements.

The “Kiss Me More” singer announced last month she needed to undergo immediate surgery on her tonsils and would be unable to accompany The Weeknd on his tour. She explained in an Instagram story, “The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling.”

Variety reports that after Doja Cat pulled out of the tour, Live Nation’s president of touring Omar Al-joulani said “the phone was ringing” off the hook with replacement offers.

With The Weeknd’s tour kicking off next Friday in his native Toronto, the “Save Your Tears” singer has selected several people to serve as his show openers. Hitting the road with him will be rising stars R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, DJ Mike Dean and EDM artist Kaytranada.

The tour schedule has been adjusted accordingly to reflect which artist will be opening on certain dates.

“He’s always been ahead of the curve in terms of the artists that he’s shared a stage with,” said Al-joulani. The Live Nation rep adds The Weeknd welcomed artists such as Halsey, Travis Scott and Jhene Aiko on his tours before they became household names.

Al-joulani notes The Weeknd is paying it forward because that’s how he got his start in the industry. “Early on, he opened for Florence + the Machine one time at the Hollywood Bowl and Justin Timberlake in New York,” he explained.

The Weeknd launches his first-ever worldwide stadium tour in support of his albums After Hours and DAWN FM next Friday, July 8. The North American leg wraps September 2 in Los Angeles. Additional legs are planned for Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.