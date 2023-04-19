The Weeknd confirms new song from ‘The Idol’ is coming Thursday night

Eddy Chen/HBO

After teasing music from his upcoming HBO series The Idol, The Weeknd has confirmed that it’ll be out Thursday.

On Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, he wrote, “new song ‘DOUBLE FANTASY’ ft.@future out tomorrow night.” The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Weeknd and his Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp.

Cash, Weeknd’s XO Records co-founder, wrote on Instagram that the track was produced by Metro Boomin and Mike Dean. Billboard notes that Weeknd performed the song last weekend at Coachella during Metro Boomin’s set.

Weeknd and Future have teamed up a number of times in the past, including on Weeknd’s song “All I Know” from his Starboy album, and “Comin’ Out Strong” on Future’s album HNDRXX.

As previously reported, The Idol debuts June 4. It stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a rising pop star who wants to be “the biggest touring act ever.” When she meets Weeknd’s character, cult leader Tedros, they become romantically entwined and her career explodes, but there are dark consequences.

Interestingly, Double Fantasy is also the name of a legendary release by a real-life musical couple: late Beatle John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono. It was Lennon’s last LP to be released in his lifetime; he was murdered three weeks after its release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.