The Weeknd drops ‘Avatar’ track “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”

20th Century Studios

The Weeknd has released his new track from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack a day before the movie hits theaters.

The song, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” was produced by Swedish House Mafia. “I thought I could protect you for paying for my sins/ You give me strength/ I’m with you either way/ Nothing’s lost/ No more pain/ Just give me strength,” The Weeknd sings on the sweeping track.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters Friday. The movie is being distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd was honored this week with the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award for his charity work in his home country of Canada.

“That this is a Canadian award sits deep with me,” The Weeknd, who was born Abel Tesfaye, said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honor to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me.”

As part of the honor, The Slaight Family Foundation will make a $50,000 donation to the charity of The Weeknd’s choosing.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.