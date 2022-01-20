The Weeknd makes Billboard history after ﻿’Dawn FM’ ﻿becomes top-selling album in the world

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for The Weeknd, who just made Billboard history! His new album, Dawn FM, is currently the number one album in the world even though it has yet to have a physical release. Currently, it is only available on digital platforms.

According to a press release, Dawn FM also places 24 of The Weeknd’s songs on the Global 200, which breaks the all-time record for the most songs charted by a male solo artist. The accolades don’t stop there — the “Save Your Tears” singer has another album — aside from Dawn FM — charting on the Billboard 200 top 10. His The Highlights has risen to number six while Dawn hovers in second, giving him the rare honor of having two studio efforts atop the prestigious chart.

Dawn is also making major waves in the streaming world after fans listened to it over 500 million times across Spotify, Apple Music and other services. His “Sacrifice” track went to number one on Spotify and Apple Music notes it is currently charting in over 130 countries.

Considering this album was a surprise and The Weeknd has yet to release physical copies of his new record, it stands to go to number one on the Billboard 200 once it hits the shelf — which would follow his 2020 effort After Hours.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.