The Weeknd named Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations World Food Programme

Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme

The Weeknd has an important new job.

The chart-topping star has been named a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme, which provides food assistance to over 100 million people in more than 80 countries annually. In his new role, the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, will use his platform to advocate for ending global hunger.

“The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need,” said the Canadian artist in a statement. “Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering.”

The Weeknd has already been a huge supporter of the WFP. Not long ago, he donated $1 million to the organization’s relief efforts in Ethiopia, his parents’ home country.

The WFP’s executive director said in a statement that the Weeknd’s “compassion and commitment to helping the world’s hungriest people is truly inspirational.”

Maybe this is why The Weeknd’s been spotted with Angelina Jolie lately. The actress is a former U.N. goodwill ambassador and current U.N. special envoy.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.