The Weeknd says his dream is to “create a classic Madonna album”

The Weeknd just released the track “Popular,” featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti, from his upcoming show The Idol. But he says one song with Madonna just isn’t enough — he wants to do a whole album.

“I mean, the thing is, I’ve always wanted to work with her,” he tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I’ve always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album … well, co-produce with her, of course … because she’s a visionary and she has such a singular vision, and I just want to come into her world and create a classic Madonna album.”

“That was always my dream,” he says, adding of their song together, “So this can be … hopefully this is the appetizer for that.”

He also promises we’ll hear more of Madonna in The Idol. The show premieres June 4 on Max.

