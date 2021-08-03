The Weeknd taps the Olympics to announce new single “Take My Breath,” due out August 6

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After sharing a cryptic two-minute teaser the other day about an upcoming single, The Weeknd confirmed on Monday that his next music era is finally here.

Taking to Instagram, the “Blinding Lights” singer announced fans will hear his brand new song “Take My Breath” this Friday, August 6.

The Weeknd tapped the Tokyo Olympics to share the track and release info in an official promo, which focused on the U.S. Women’s Track & Field team through the eyes of runners Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Gabby Thomas and Athing Mu.

The promo features joyous moments the four celebrated at the finish line in past races before revealing the song’s title and teasing the next crop of Olympic track and field events that Team USA is primed to dominate.

The Weeknd, also feeling the gold medal vibes, captioned his comeback, “8.6.21 new single [gold medal emoji].”

No word yet on when that new album is supposed to come out, but fans are buzzing that an announcement is on the horizon.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.