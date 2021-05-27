The Weeknd, Tate McRae honored with Canadian songwriting awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

After winning 10 trophies at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, The Weeknd just scored another big haul: He won five SOCAN Awards, which are handed out by the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada, a performance rights organization.

The Weeknd won five awards, making him the second artist to win that many in a single year; Shawn Mendes was the first. Among those five awards are the prestigious SOCAN Songwriter of the Year title, and the SOCAN International Song Award for “Blinding Lights.”

Fellow Canadian Tate McRae was also honored: She received the SOCAN Breakout Songwriter Award as well as a SOCAN Pop Music Award for her global smash, “You Broke Me First.”

Both The Weeknd and Tate are also nominated for multiple Juno Awards, Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys, which will be given out June 6. Other nominees include Justin Bieber, JP Saxe, Celine Dion, Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette.

