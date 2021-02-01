The Weeknd teams with Postmates to hep Black-owned restaurants & healthcare workers

PRNewsfoto/Pepsi

Ahead of his big Super Bowl halftime performance, The Weeknd is giving back.

TMZ reports that the chart-topping star has teamed up with Postmates to help two different groups in need of a hand: Black-owned restaurants and frontline healthcare workers.

The campaign kicked off in Tampa, Florida, where the big game will be played. Weeknd donated 150 meals to Tampa’s AdventHealth Carrollwood medical facility, which were provided by the local, independent Black-owned eatery Mama’s Southern Soul Food.

According to TMZ, Mama’s — along with other restaurants that are involved in the campaign — will also be featured on top of the Postmates app all this month.

TMZ says that Weeknd is the “first” artist to partner with Postmates to support Black-owned businesses this month, which seems to indicate other stars are getting involved as well.

By Andrea Dresdale

