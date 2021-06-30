The Weeknd to star in and write new HBO series, ‘The Idol’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It looks like The Weeknd is making the jump from pop star to TV star.

The award-winning artist, born Abel Tesfaye, has a series in the works with HBO that he will both star in and co-write, Variety reports. He will also be credited as a creator of the show alongside Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The new series, titled The Idol, “follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult,” as described by the outlet.

This isn’t the “Starboy” singer’s first time dabbling in the television realm. In 2020, he wrote and starred in an episode of the hit animated series American Dad. He also played himself in the critically-acclaimed film Uncut Gems, opposite Adam Sandler.

