The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” passes Ed Sheeran’s “The Shape of You” as most-streamed Spotify song ever

The Weeknd rang in 2023 with some unexpected news: He now has the most-streamed song ever on Spotify.

On New Year’s Eve, The Weeknd replied to a tweet informing him that Spotify’s Daily Global Chart had been updated to show that “Blinding Lights” had overtaken Ed Sheeran‘s “The Shape of You,” long the title holder. Surpassing Sheeran by 918,000 streams, “Blinding Lights” officially became Spotify’s most-streamed song that night.

Weeknd responded, “FOR NEW YEARS ???” followed by three emojis with party hats and noisemakers.

He followed that up with a post on his socials reading, “happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight @Spotify.” On Instagram, he posted a montage of photos and videos of himself performing the song at various times and places, including at the Super Bowl.

At last check, the song had been streamed on Spotify 3.335 billion times; “Shape of You” had been streamed 3.332 billion times.

Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour will continue this year in the United Kingdom, Europe and Latin America.

