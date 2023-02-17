The Weeknd’s “Earned It” becomes his 5th RIAA-certified Diamond single

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Weeknd is heading into the three-day weekend with another major accomplishment to celebrate. His 2014 hit “Earned It” is his fifth song to become RIAA-certified Diamond.

A song has to move over 10 million units to earn that honor from the Recording Industry Association of America. The Weeknd’s song now joins other hits “The Hills,” “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy,” which features Daft Punk.

“Earned It” was released in December 2014 and was featured in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie; the movie’s soundtrack is certified Platinum. The song was also featured in The Weeknd’s 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness, which went to #1 on the Billboard 200 and is currently certified six-times Platinum.

The track was later nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar. It was also nominated for the Best R&B Performance Grammy Award.

The Weeknd is now the fourth artist to have five or more singles achieve Diamond status. Bruno Mars has the most overall, with six, while Post Malone and Drake have five each.

The news comes just as HBO is gearing up to air his concert special The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium on February 25. The film starts airing at 8 p.m. ET.

To amp up fans for the special, The Weeknd released a live cut of his performance of “Die For You.”

