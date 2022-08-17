‘The X Factor’ ﻿releases Louis Tomlinson’s complete audition

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Just like they’ve done with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne, The X Factor UK has released Louis Tomlinson‘s complete first audition. Surprisingly, the majority of the video is comprised of unseen footage.

The then-18-year-old singer is a bundle of nerves as he tries to impress judges ﻿Simon Cowell﻿, ﻿Louis Walsh ﻿and Nicole Scherzinger. Despite his nervousness, the judges keep giving Louis a chance to prove himself — by letting him sing multiple songs.

He starts off by singing Scouting For Girls‘ “Elvis Ain’t Dead,” but Cowell cuts off the music after a few seconds and asks, “What other songs [can you sing]?”

Louis offers to sing Plain White T’s‘ “Hey There Delilah,” and the judges pick up on the fact that he is trying to hold himself together.

“Louis, calm down. It’s a much better song,” Simon instructs, then offers even better advice when the singer admits he’s “so nervous.”

“Look, you know what,” the mega producer says, “You’re actually doing well, which is why we asked you to do a second song. Right? So this is a better song for you.”

Louis manages to stumble through the song, but the judges detect that he just needs to come out of his shell to show them what he’s truly capable of.

“You look a little defeated,” Scherzinger notes, adding he sings so much better when he isn’t pacing the stage. She nods sympathetically as Louis explains he can “do so much better.” But it’s his, “Please, give me a chance,” that really gets the audience on his side.

We all know what happens next — he’s put through to the next round and becomes a member of One Direction, and the rest is history.

