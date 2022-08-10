‘The X Factor’ ﻿releases never-before-seen footage of Liam Payne’s full audition

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Looks like The X Factor isn’t done celebrating the boys of One Direction. After releasing the extended cuts of Harry Styles and Zayn Malik‘s auditions, Liam Payne was next on the list.

The 6-minute video includes unseen footage of Liam’s fateful first audition, which begins with judge Cheryl Cole commenting on the singer’s trendy hair style. “You look a little bit like Justin Bieber,” she notes.

Other unaired footage sees judge Louis Walsh asking Liam about his time on the show two years prior. Simon Cowell had sent a then-14-year-old Liam home because he wasn’t ready. The “Strip That Down” singer admits Cowell made the right call.

“I was really young,” Liam agreed. “Now I’m 16 and I’m back and I’m ready to give it another shot.”

Cowell announces he’s happy to see the young singer again and encourages him to begin singing. Liam’s song of choice is Michael Bublé‘s “Cry Me a River,” in which he mimics the Canadian crooner so well the audience jumps to its feet.

After Liam smashes his audition out of the park, Simon calls the moment “extraordinary.” The video flips back to unaired footage, which shows the mega producer declaring, “Right now I would not want to be sitting in Michael Bublé’s shoes watching this back. I’m being serious.”

Cowell praises Liam’s confidence, voice, swagger and believability on the stage. “Absolutely on the money,” he says and votes with the three other judges to send him through to the next round.

The X Factor has been celebrating 1D all summer long. In addition to sharing extended cuts of the boys’ auditions, it most recently posted a YouTube video about how the band was formed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.