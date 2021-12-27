The Year in Music 2021: Call BTS “Butter” because they’re on a roll

Courtesy ABC

BTS continued their world domination in 2021. Despite a couple of setbacks including losing out on a Grammy and having to cancel their world tour due to the ongoing pandemic, the K-pop sensations still managed to churn out mega-hit songs, break some records and keep their ARMY happy.

Here’s a roundup of BTS’ most notable 2021 moments:

— BTS was the first Korean group to be nominated for a Grammy Award. While they didn’t take home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this past March, they did perform their song “Dynamite” on the Grammy stage, becoming the first K-pop group to perform an original song at the ceremony.

— In May, the group released the infectious tune “Butter,” their second all-English single, following “Dynamite.” The song spent multiple weeks at number one, spawned a remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion, was named Billboard‘s 2021 Song of the Summer, and nabbed the group their second career Grammy nomination, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

— They followed up “Butter” in July with another insanely catchy tune, “Permission to Dance,” which was co-written by Ed Sheeran. That song also topped the Billboard Hot 100, knocking “Butter” out of the number-one spot for one week before “Butter” bounced back again.

— In September, BTS released their collaboration with Coldplay, “My Universe.” That song shot to number one as well, giving BTS their sixth number-one hit in the U.S., all in less than a year.

— BTS scrapped plans for their Map of the Soul world tour but they still managed to bring live shows to their fans. In June, they held a two-day livestream event, called BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, in celebration of the eighth anniversary of BTS and their fans, known as ARMY. In October, they performed a livestream concert, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, and in November, they performed four in-person shows, dubbed BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — LA, at LA’s SoFi Stadium.

— BTS is about to kick off 2022 with some much-needed time off. In December, they announced they’d be taking an “extended period of rest.”

