The Zach Sobiech film, “Clouds” finds the perfect home on Disney+

The story of Zach Sobiech is very near and dear to our hearts here at KS95! We debuted the song on our station back in December 2012, and have since been a huge supporter for the what is now known as the Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund with our KS95 Clouds Choir each year!

So two years ago, when we learned Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin) was leading the charge to make his story a major motion picture, we were thrilled. And now two years later is seems Zach’s story has found the perfect home on Disney+!

Earlier today, Disney+ announced that the feature film, Clouds will premiere exclusively on the streaming service this fall! The film tells the story of Zach, a 17-year old living with a rare bone cancer (osteosarcoma) and follows his journey over the course of his senior year. The cast includes; Fin Argus as Zach Sobiech, Sabrina Carpenter as his best friend and bandmate, Sammy; Madison Iseman as his girlfriend, Amy; and Thomas Everett Scott and Neve Campbell as his parents, Laura and Rob.

