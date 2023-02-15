“There’s no enemy like the past”: See Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors face off in final ‘Creed III’ trailer

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

Anticipation was already high for Michael B. Jordan‘s return to the Creed franchise, this time as a director, but if fans were somehow not already hyped enough for Creed III, the final trailer should do the trick.

“There’s no enemy like the past,” title cards read during the extended look at the film, which sees Jordan’s Adonis Creed stepping back into the ring after three years away, in order to face Jonathan Major‘s Damian, who vows to “take it all” from the champ.

“He’s not gonna stop,” Creed tells his love, Tessa Thompson‘s Bianca.

“Then you make him,” she replies.

The new trailer delves deeper into their rivalry: Damian was locked up while Adonis thrived, and with the former out of jail and looking for revenge, Creed must risk it all to keep his legacy, and himself, alive.

The sneak peek also showcases another Rocky franchise staple: training montages. Both actors are in absolutely insane shape for their face-off, with Creed towing a private plane and Majors devastating lesser competitors in the ring.

The fighters go toe-to-toe March 3, in both theaters and IMAX, with the large format’s detail allowing Jordan to make fans feel every bone-crunching punch, as well as showcasing stunning visuals that prove Jordan was taking notes from some of the great directors he’s worked with as a leading man.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.