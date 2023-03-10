They’re not left in the dust: Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” hits 2 billion views on YouTube

Republic Records

Post Malone and Swae Lee‘s “Sunflower,” which soundtracked the 2018 animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, has surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube.

According to YouTube, only 74 music videos have amassed over 2 billion views. Of course, “Sunflower” has a ways to go before beating the song with the most views overall — Pinkfong‘s “Baby Shark,” which boasts over 12.4 billion views.

Either way, this new accolade comes shortly after the Recording Industry Association of America named “Sunflower” the highest-certified single in its history. The song was minted 17-times Platinum in November, which means it earned its fifth Diamond certification.

“Sunflower,” which was released October 18, 2018, soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed in the top 10 for 33 weeks. Looking back at all the Spider-Man films, this track is the highest-charting song from their soundtracks — besting Chad Kroeger‘s “Hero,” which peaked in third back in 2002.

“Sunflower” was later nominated for two Grammy Awards — Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo Group Performance.

