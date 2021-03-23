This '80s star couldn't believe it when Mariah Carey told her she was "one of my idols"

CBS via Getty Images/Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Mariah Carey is an idol to millions, but when she was just a young diva-in-training, there were plenty of stars she looked up to herself — and it turns out one of them was none other than Bonnie Tyler.

Speaking to the U.K. paper The Daily Star, the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer says that she and Mariah once met each other in the first class section of a flight from New York.

“We had champagne together,” Bonnie recalls. “She was lovely. I’ve always been told she is a bit of a diva, but she was really nice and said, ‘Oh, Bonnie, you were one of my idols.’”

“I told her, ‘I can’t believe it’. She sat next to me for over an hour talking,” the “Holding Out for a Hero” hitmaker adds. “She had an entourage of people with her and she asked me who I was with and where my crew was.”

“I said, ‘It’s just me, my husband and my manager,’ and she couldn’t understand why I didn’t have an ­entourage,” Bonnie notes. “I said, ‘I’m not like that. I do everything myself, like my hair and my make-up.’”

The Welsh singer, who turns 70 in June, has just released a new album called The Best Is Yet to Come.

By Andrea Dresdale

