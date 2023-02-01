“This definitely feels like a form of bullying”: Britney Spears calls out Alyssa Milano’s tweet about her

Britney Spears was “saddened” by a tweet about her from actress Alyssa Milano.

In December, the Charmed actress tweeted, “Someone please go check on Britney Spears.” It is unknown what prompted Milano to post the tweet.

The singer took a screenshot of the tweet, marked December 20, and shared it on her Instagram Story.

“It saddens me to see things from people who don’t know me,” she captioned the photo in bold letters. “This definitely feels like a form of bullying !!!”

Britney also called for solidarity and encouraged, “Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down !!!”

Her fans are calling on Milano to apologize, while others are calling her tweet “completely inappropriate.” As of Wednesday afternoon, the actress has not responded to the backlash.

Britney’s IG Story comes after police were called to perform a wellness check on her after fans reportedly became concerned because she deleted her Instagram account, which is something she’s done multiple times before.

The singer took to Twitter after the incident to say her privacy was invaded and fans had taken things too far. “I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.