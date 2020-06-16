This is the TV show that Adele says you absolutely must watch

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If you’ve gone through everything on Netflix and are looking for a new show to check out, Adele has a recommendation for you.

The “Hello” singer rarely posts on social media, but she had such a strong reaction to a new series called I May Destroy You that she was inspired to write an entire paragraph, gushing over it. The show airs in the BBC in the U.K., but you can watch it on HBO, as well. It premiered on June 7.

“I May Destroy You is the best thing I’ve seen on British TV for yeaaaarssss!!” Adele raved on Instagram, posting a scene from the show featuring its creator, writer, co-director, executive producer and star, Michaela Coel.



I May Destroy You features Coel as Arabella, a London-based writer who must rebuild her life after her drink is spiked, and she wakes up with a cut on her forehead, a broken phone screen and a vague memory about some sort of incident at an ATM.

“It’s wholesome, uncomfortable, hilarious but terribly sad and then awkward…and then it makes you cough a bit for no reason and also makes you go put the kettle on, for no reason,” Adele continued.

“You might pretend you need a pee and then you get a bit itchy, then it makes you ask your girls things you haven’t before. And then makes you want to run out in the street and laugh so hard like mad til you cry for absolute hours!”

“I’ve never felt so many emotions at once! Absolutely fantastic,” Adele concluded with a series of hand-clapping emojis. “Michaela Coel bloody SMASHED it. Profound.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.