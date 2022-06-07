This is why Harry Styles wasn’t cast to play Elvis Presley

Warner Bros. Pictures

Was Harry Styles ever in the running to play Elvis Presley? According to Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, the answer is a definite no.

The director opened up about his casting choices in an interview with Australian station NovaFM. He suggested the audience might have struggled to fully see Harry as the late rocker. “The real issue with Harry is — he’s Harry Styles,” Luhrmann said. “He’s already an icon.”

“Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore. He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles,” he continued. Luhrmann also clarified that the singer never auditioned for the role, which eventually went to actor Austin Butler.

The Australian director said he is open to working “on something with him” in the future that is more his — dare we say it — style. “Harry is a really talented actor,” Luhrmann said.

Harry is starring in the upcoming movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, a psychological drama and a romantic drama, respectively, which are both set to debut in theaters later this year.

As for Elvis, the movie arrives June 24.

