This mom created a work stations for her kids that are going viral!

A lot of parents are trying to figure out how they’re going to keep their kids focused while doing remote learning this school year, but one mom in Kentucky has come up with a clever solution!

Angelina Harper, a special education teacher from Louisville created workstations for her three kids, eight-year-old Aubrie and six-year-old twins Paige and Peyton. So what is this simple solution? Harper bought tri-fold foam boards and cut them in half, setting them up to create a private workstation for each child. They each have the kid’s name, a pouch for their daily schedule, a light, a calendar and a hook to hang headphones.

She also put up positive messages like “You can do this!” and “Try your best!” The stations are portable, flexible and affordable – Harper says she spent less than $20 on each one and bought a lot of the supplies at the dollar store. And the fact that you can easily move them will come in handy when your kid decides they want to sit on the floor one day instead of at their desk or a table. It might not keep them focused on their schoolwork, but it will definitely help cut down on distractions.

Remote learning is already going to be super stressful for parents and students, but Harper is proving you don’t need to go out and spend a ton of money creating fancy work stations for your kids in the process. Bravo, Harper!