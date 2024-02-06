Do you have certain feelings that arise when you meet someone with the same name as you? Do you want them to be amazing and make your name proud? Maybe you instantly feel competitive with them and want them to fail. Larry David was on Late Night with Seth Meyers the other night and this conversation happened to come up. Both David and Larry have strong feelings about this, and it turns out all of us do to. So, we got talking about this same name thing and how we feel when we meet someone with our name. Listeners clearly feel passionate about this subject too as texts started pouring in! So, we want to know, how do you feel when you meet someone that shares your name?