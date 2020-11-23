This week, watch The Weeknd's "live" performances on VEVO

Courtesy of VEVO

If watching The Weeknd‘s performance on the American Music Awards on Sunday made you want to see more from the Canadian star, there’s some good news.

Starting today on VEVO, The Weeknd is doing a trilogy of “Official Live Performances” of songs from his album After Hours. The video series runs through November 25; part one is a performance of “Alone Again,” which you can watch now.

While the singer’s entire head isn’t wrapped in bandages, as it was Sunday night on the AMAs, his face is still pretty beat up in the video. But it’s all part of the look he’s adopted to promote After Hours — he’s not really injured.

No word yet on what the other two songs will be.

Weeknd was recently announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl half time show this February.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.