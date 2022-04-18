Tickets on sale now for Maroon 5’s “Music After Dark” destination vacation

PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

If you love Maroon 5 and theme parks, then we’ve got a vacation for you.

Tickets are on sale now for Maroon 5‘s “Music After Dark.” Set for August 25-27, 2022, it features a takeover of Florida’s Universal Orlando Resort for a three-day, two-night experience that includes hotel accommodations, private evening access to Universal Studios Florida, unlimited food and drink, admission to Universal’s Island of Adventure and a private, all-inclusive “Maroon 5 fan celebration block party” featuring a full concert by the band.

Tickets for the experience start at $995, but if you just want to see the concert, it’ll cost you $495. Of course, that also includes food and drink, plus private night access to Universal Studios Florida.

Visit MusicAfterDark.com to buy your tickets now.

The event is one of just a few shows that the band is doing in North America in 2022. In May, they’ll be performing in Israel and the United Arab Emirates. They head back to the States for a June 3 show in Sacramento, California, and on July 9, they’ll be playing at Quebec City’s annual Summer Festival.

