Tiger Woods Injured in Single-car Accident in Los Angeles

Famed golf star Tiger Woods was hospitalized this morning after being involved in a single-car crash. According to his agent, Mark Steinberg, woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries and is currently in surgery.

After an emotional Masters win in 2019 that seemingly signaled a comeback after years of back and leg injuries, Tiger appeared to once again find his stride in a game that is getting younger and stronger every year. It remains to be seen how this could affect the length of Tigers career, especially given his history of injury. KS95 will be reporting on this story throughout the week.

