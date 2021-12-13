TikTok breaks down the artists and pop songs that dominated 2021

Wachiwit/iStock

With only a few more weeks until we wave goodbye to 2021, TikTok unveiled its list of the songs and artists that reigned supreme this past year.

In its annual music report for its U.S. users, the video service crowned Jason Derulo as its most-followed artist, while Lil Nas X racked up the most video views overall, as well as the most video duets. In addition, one of the videos he posted — which shows him discovering a sleeping Bella Poarch on his flight — is the most-viewed video by an artist: It racked up over 132 million views.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish amassed the most new followers this year — more than 30 million to be exact.

When it comes to pop music, it appears TikTokers couldn’t get enough of Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo — with Doja’s SZA collab “Kiss Me More” crowned this year’s top pop song, while Olivia’s “drivers license” and “good 4 u” idle in second and third place, respectively. Doja’s “Woman” and “Need to Know” are also in the top 20, as are Olivia’s “deja vu” and “happier.”

TikTok also knows its users appreciate the older hits, and crowned “Bills, Bills, Bills” by Destiny’s Child and MKTO‘s “Classic” as the top two comeback tracks of the year. Britney Spears‘ “Gimme More,” Justin Timberlake‘s “SexyBack,” Lukas Grahams “Mama Said” and Mike Posner‘s “Please Don’t Go” also made it into the top 10.

As for the classic songs that soundtracked the most TikTok videos, Boney M.‘s “Rasputin” takes the top spot, while Billy Joel‘s “Zanzibar,” George Michael‘s “Careless Whisper,” En Vogue‘s “Whatta Man” and Bell Biv DeVoe‘s “Poison” also made a strong showing.

