TikTok user perfectly captures that normally annoying coworker in a virtual setting

Posted by: KS95 May 14, 2020

If you’ve been using Zoom for anything work related, you’ve probably noticed that the people who are annoying IRL are just as annoying virtually. And if you don’t know who that person is … have you ever considered that it might be you?

We digress. TikTok user @itscaitlinhello created a video that perfectly describes “that” coworker! You know the one. The nonstop overachiever. The one who constantly uses the phrase, “piggyback” during conversations. The one seemingly unfazed by this highly bizarre WFH life. You get it…

If you don’t, watch the video below and you’ll most likely think of someone who fits the description.

@itscaitlinhello

##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##zoom ##workfromhome ##comedy ##gonnabefriends

♬ original sound – itscaitlinhello

