Tina Turner says she "wouldn’t change a thing" about her dark past

Tina Turner, who opened up about surviving domestic violence and her past suicide attempt on Monday, said she would keep her life story exactly as it is.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” the 81-year-old Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll told British publication The Mirror. “I embrace the entirety of my life’s journey. Each part has contributed to me becoming who I am today, and I’m very happy now.”

“There were a number of difficult experiences that could have shattered me, but instead became fuel for my journey, propelling me upward,” Turner continued, who opened up about her marriage to the late Ike Turner.

The two wed in 1962, but their marriage was plagued by infidelity, Ike’s drug use and, eventually, violence. They divorced in 1976.

However, as Tina revealed in her 1986 autobiography I, Tina — she admitted that she became “numb” because of the abuse, which triggered her suicide attempt in 1968.

“After I attempted suicide, I felt that I was still alive because I had a purpose, a mission to accomplish in life,” she explained to The Mirror. “After surviving years of abuse, I knew I had an innate resilience I could tap into.”

Turner kickstarted one of the greatest comebacks in music history thanks to her 1984 breakout album Private Dancer. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, won 12 Grammy Awards and became a certified music legend.

However, she says her past has always kept her grounded.

“The principles I share are universal and can help everyone, no matter their background,” the “Proud Mary” singer attested. “Bravery isn’t the lack of fear, bravery is feeling fear and moving forward anyway.”

As for how she’s living life in retirement? Turner admits she enjoys “sleeping as late as I wish. That’s my guilty pleasure.”

