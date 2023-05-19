TJ New Blog Post

Hi! Here are a few quick things before I go pick up my mom up at the airport to surprise Nilly.

Crisco and I went to First Ave to chat with Hozier, video will be up soon. He was super nice. I’m also not short at all.

I didnt realize he’s so tall!

This was my mother’s day gift from my husband and Nilly. It made me bawl my face off. I really miss my Kitty dog.

Last Friday we went to a Twins game which was super fun, the Delta club I think we were in and THAT is the way to go my friends, it was sooooo nice! Turns out I’m throwing the first pitch at the Twins game on Monday night, sooo i’ll be practicing how to throw a ball all weekend LOL