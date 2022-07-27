TJ

TJ Talks About…Stuff.

TJ Appearance

We are watching the Marvel movies in timeline order and my daughter will watch the one more appropriate for her and she LOVES “Baby Groot” and now that I have a home I need to learn how to plant things right?! Sooo to make it more fun for her we bought this SUPER cute baby groot planter and went and picked out a plant together WHICH reminds me we haven’t watered it since Sunday. Crap.

Parents understand me. Sometimes you just have to pick your battles. My husband and I wanted sushi this past weekend but our kid did NOT want to change her clothes so I was like whatever. She went dressed in her Christmas jammies in July in 80 degree weather LOL she added two pink barrettes cauuuuse they matched sooo well! LOL There is a video on my insta @tjradio where i caught her walking in saying “I’m a normal kid, I’m fine” HA!

