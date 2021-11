Every year we let Nilly pick the family costume. I figured if my husband could be Bo-Peep one year I could suck it up and be Cogsworth the freaking clock. I asked…I cant be Belle who reads books? I cant be the cute french maid who loves Lumiere? Nope. The. Clock. And btw this costume online was over $100!!! WHAT?! It was NOT worth that. BUT I found one on marketplace. So here we are. Belle, The Prince (after he was the beast) and Cogsworth. HAHA