TJ’S WEEKEND WRAP UP

Fawn doe rosa

Hope you had a fantastic weekend! My birthday was Friday and since we are back in The Twin Cities I was super excited to go to Fawn-Doe-Rosa. It’s my favvvvorite place ever! Beautiful fall colors, the deer come up to you and let you feed and pet them. I literally feel like I’m Snow White.  My three year old just loved it too. She was so sweet with the animals. Here are some pictures! It’s just a magical place. (P.S. that hat my daughter is wearing is one of those “pick your battles moments” She has a realllllly cute one that matches 🙂

nilly deerme and deer

This is the SUPER cute cake my husband got me to celebrate my birthday and my new  job! Inside had salted caramel filling. SOOO good.

birthday cake

We’re a Packer family.  Sorry?  My husband has created a mini him monster on game days. haha

Nilly Ricky Packer