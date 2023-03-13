TLC is going on tour with Shaggy this summer

Courtesy Live Nation

The summer tour announcements keep on coming, with TLC announcing they’re hitting the road with Shaggy — and a few special guests.

TLC and Shaggy will embark on the Hot Summer Nights tour, with guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston on select dates. The multiple-date trek kicks off the first of June at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Alabama.

From there, the tour will take them to places like Phoenix, Miami, Toronto, Austin and Salt Lake City. The tour wraps July 14 at the Cowboys Music Festival in Canada’s Calgary, Alberta.

Fans won’t have to wait long to get in line for tickets, with the general public sale opening Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

There is an option to nab tickets ahead of time if you are a Citi cardholder. There will be a special Citi presale from Tuesday, March 14, to Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. local venue time.

Fans can also take advantage of a special VIP package sale that includes premium tickets, access to the Takin’ It Back pre-show lounge, merchandise and more on VIPnation.com.

Live Nation has more ticketing information and a complete tour itinerary on their website.

