Today’s Olivia Rodrigo ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ will apparently take place in a DMV

Today at noon ET on NPR’s YouTube channel, you’ll be able to watch Olivia Rodrigo perform her own installment of NPR’s signature musical series, the Tiny Desk Concert. But Olivia’s concert will take place in a very meaningful location.

In a tweet promoting the event, NPR wrote, “Calling all Olivia Rodrigo-heads: Tomorrow, NPR Music will premiere the Tiny Desk (home) concert from the acclaimed singer-songwriter(!!!!!!).” A photo shows Olivia performing in what appears to be the place where she received her actual “drivers license”: her local DMV.

You can RSVP now for the concert’s premiere and participate in a live chat with fellow Olivia fans.

As previously reported, Olivia announced her SOUR Tour on Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.