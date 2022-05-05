Tom Cruise says Lady Gaga was “like a guardian angel” for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Interscope

Lady Gaga recorded the song “Hold My Hand” for the soundtrack of Top Gun: Maverick, but star Tom Cruise said she did much more than that.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at Tuesday night’s premiere of the film in San Diego, Cruise said that he didn’t feel the music for the film was quite right, until Gaga sent the song over. “I called her right after. I said, ‘I don’t know how you did this,'” Cruise noted. “I admire her so much, she’s an incredible artist.”

Asked if he’s a Gaga fan, he responded, “Are you kidding me? She can act, she can compose, she can do jazz and pop, and what she gave us…she’s like the guardian angel for the film. Her heart was the heartbeat of this film.”

Cruise went on to say that pre-pandemic, he’d seen Gaga’s Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, and recently, he went back to see her Jazz & Piano residency show.

“Who couldn’t love Gaga? I’m sorry, but that woman is like a force of nature!” he raved.

Top Gun: Maverick, featuring Cruise reprising his role from the original 1986 film, arrives in theaters May 27.

