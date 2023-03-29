Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and a galaxy of stars in trailer to Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

Universal Pictures/Focus Features

Wes Anderson has always managed to score impressive casts for his films, but the Moonrise Kingdom director may have outdone himself for his latest, Asteroid City.

Tom Hanks stars as an ornery, pistol-packing grandfather in the movie, which just debuted its trailer. But the ’50s-set film also stars Scarlett Johansson as a screen siren, as well as Steve Carell, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber, just to name a few.

Asteroid City is an alien invasion movie, as only Anderson could make: All of the characters in the trailer machine gun their dialogue in the filmmaker’s signature droll fashion, as they come to grips with an alien landing where a famous meteor once did, in Arizona.

Universal Pictures teases, “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention — organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition — is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

The movie lands in theaters June 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.