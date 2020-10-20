Tony Lewis, frontman of The Outfield, dead at 62

Credit: Carol Lewis

Tony Lewis, lead singer and bassist of the popular 1980s band The Outfield, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, near London, according to a statement from his PR representative. He was 62.

The Outfield scored its biggest hit in 1986 with “Your Love,” which peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The London-based band released several other top 40 singles over the next few years, including “All the Love in the World,” “Since You’ve Been Gone,” “Voices of Babylon” and “For You.”

The group disbanded in 2014 after the death of Lewis’ collaborative partner, co-founding guitarist/singer John Spinks.

After taking a hiatus following Spinks’ passing, Lewis launched a solo career and released his debut album, Out of the Darkness, in 2018. He also took part in a number of 1980s themed package tours. Earlier this year, Tony released an EP titled Unplugged -– The Acoustic Sessions, and last month he hosted one of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s series of “Masterclass” virtual tutorial sessions.

According to the press statement, Lewis is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol, two daughters and three grandchildren.

The statement adds, “Tony Lewis’s legacy will live on forever through his beautiful family and his legendary music. The family requests their privacy during this difficult time.”

By Matt Friedlander

