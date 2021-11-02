Tori Kelly to release children’s book ‘The Curly Girl Blues’ in January

Courtesy Lumilly

Tori Kelly is adding “author” to her resume.

The Grammy-winning star will release a children’s picture book, The Curly Girl Blues, in January. Tori incorporated elements of her own childhood, themes and characters from her personal life and lessons she’s learned in her career into the story.

“As someone who always felt like I was different from everyone else growing up I wanted to encourage young kids to embrace their individuality and characteristics that make them unique,” Tori explains. “This book isn’t just about loving yourself, it’s also about celebrating the different cultures around us. My hope is to inspire the next generation and show how beautifully diverse this world is.”

The book’s description declares, “Everybody looks different, and we often get caught in the trap of comparing ourselves to the appearance of others instead of celebrating ourselves. Follow along as Emma comes down with a case of The Curly Girl Blues.”

The book is the first one released by Lumilly, a publishing house dedicated to releasing “meaningful” children’s picture books.

Tori will reprise her role as Meena in Sing 2, the sequel to the 2016 animated hit Sing, which opens December 22. Also in the cast: Halsey and U2‘s Bono.

