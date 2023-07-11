Tori Kelly to release EP ‘tori’ on July 28

Epic Records

The next chapter of Tori Kelly‘s new era is an EP.

Called tori, it’ll be out July 28. Tori’s first collection of original music since 2020, the EP includes “missin u,” the single she released last spring. That song, according to a press release, is an indication of what we can expect from the EP: “an ultra-modern take on R&B.”

The EP is available to presave now, and Tori writes on Instagram, “this is the first taste of much more to come.”

The past few years have seen Tori publish her first children’s book, The Curly Girl Blues; appear on The Masked Singer; and reprise her role as Meena in Sing 2, the sequel to the 2016 animated hit Sing.

