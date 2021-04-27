Tour Bill Gates 147 Million Dollar Home!

Bill Gates is one of the richest people in America. He has an incredible home in Medina, Washington that took seven years and $63 million to build.
-
- It has a name: Xanadu 2.0
- It’s massive: 66,000 square feet (about the size of the white house.)
- There are 24 bathrooms, 6 bedrooms and enough garages for up to 23 cars.
- Bill’s favorite tree (a 40-year-old maple) is monitored by computer 24/7.
- An artificial stream is stocked with fish & the sand on his beach-imported from the Caribbean.
- Comfort is king. Guests enter their temperature and lighting preferences so sensors will change the settings as they move throughout the home. And speakers hidden behind wallpaper allow music to follow you from room to room.
- THE BEST ONE: the architects who designed his house used Mac computers. LOL